$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.