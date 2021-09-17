$0.37 EPS Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 6,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after buying an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

