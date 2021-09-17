$0.75 EPS Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,295 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $875.64 million, a P/E ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

