-$0.81 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Immunic has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $254.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 391,501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immunic by 41.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

