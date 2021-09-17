$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.91. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. 1,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.76. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

