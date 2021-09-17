$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.07. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.15. 2,460,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

