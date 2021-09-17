$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,204. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

