$1.28 EPS Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

