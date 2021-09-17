$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.02. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 351.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $861,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 292.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the period.

BURL traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

