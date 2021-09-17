$1.38 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.42. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,555,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $144.73. 24,343,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

