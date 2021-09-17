$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.02. 1,378,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,074. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

