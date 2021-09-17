100 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $270.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

