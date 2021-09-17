100,000 Shares in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Bought by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

ELEV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,201. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

