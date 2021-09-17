10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.80.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $115.39 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,061. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

