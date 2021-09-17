1,350 Shares in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $600.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.36. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.