$15.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $15.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.96 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $60.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.