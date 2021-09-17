$150.81 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $150.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.03 million to $164.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $112.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $594.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $653.84 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $729.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.51.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.80. 3,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

