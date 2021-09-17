17,000 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Bought by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 200,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 5,414.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VNET traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.