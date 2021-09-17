180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 116.6% in August

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the August 15th total of 895,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ATNF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 5,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,169. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

