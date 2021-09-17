$186.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce sales of $186.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.48 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of STMP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.70. 445,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,372. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.51.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

