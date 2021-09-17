1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 44.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $11,333,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.2% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 214,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 64,645 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.