1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $16.62. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 386 shares.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.