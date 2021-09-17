$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.48. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $10.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.58. 458,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

