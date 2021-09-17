21,500 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 4,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,110. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.32 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

