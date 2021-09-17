$25.84 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post sales of $25.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $31.80 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $21.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

