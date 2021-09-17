$276.31 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce $276.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.50 million and the lowest is $271.32 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 3,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,064. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

