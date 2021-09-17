28,915 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 51.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 84,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,655,000.

OTCMKTS:ADERU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

