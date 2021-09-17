3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.85.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.31. The company had a trading volume of 176,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average of $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in 3M by 263.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $756,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,378,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,511,000 after buying an additional 100,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.