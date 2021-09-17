$474.58 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $474.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.57 million to $493.29 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $460.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. 329,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 99,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

