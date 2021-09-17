$499.20 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce sales of $499.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.30 million and the highest is $501.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $419.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $743,380 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the period.

NYSE:JBT opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $152.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

