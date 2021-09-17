$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report $5.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $188.92. 2,850,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,337. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

