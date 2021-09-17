$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,439,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PACCAR by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 53,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.