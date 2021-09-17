500,000 Shares in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIWWU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,409,000.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Shares of GIWWU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 4,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,150. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIWWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.