$527.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post $527.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $536.82 million. Ares Management reported sales of $428.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

