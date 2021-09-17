5,280 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,720,000 after buying an additional 46,151 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $69.40 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

