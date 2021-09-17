$564.83 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $564.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $612.30 million. Stepan posted sales of $464.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average is $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

