$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

