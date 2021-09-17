$617.70 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $617.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.00 million and the highest is $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $583.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 309,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

