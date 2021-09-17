636 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $195.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

