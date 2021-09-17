$71.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce $71.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $74.80 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $269.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $276.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $283.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,112,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,874,000 after purchasing an additional 685,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.82. 17,894,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,206,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

