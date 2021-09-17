$721.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post sales of $721.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $915.50 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $401.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Truist upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NYSE XEC traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $77.61. 1,673,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

