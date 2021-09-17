$737.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post sales of $737.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.90 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $605.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $364.93. The stock had a trading volume of 467,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,210. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

