79,947 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 79,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

