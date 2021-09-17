840 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $785,227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after buying an additional 226,268 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,740,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,233,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,412 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.50. 377,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.58. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.