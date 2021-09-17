$864.43 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce sales of $864.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $861.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $869.68 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,199,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

