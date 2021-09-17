A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $71.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 11,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 118,352 shares.The stock last traded at $59.15 and had previously closed at $59.15.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $689.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 86.96% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.