A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $71.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 11,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 118,352 shares.The stock last traded at $59.15 and had previously closed at $59.15.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $689.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 86.96% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
