AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.66. 126,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016,572. The company has a market capitalization of $190.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

