abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,566 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $38,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after acquiring an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 553,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after buying an additional 83,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $56.25 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

