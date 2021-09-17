abrdn plc Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

abrdn plc increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 220.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $41,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 41.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 176.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,752,000 after purchasing an additional 193,604 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in AMETEK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,301,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $132.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

