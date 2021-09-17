abrdn plc Buys 114,273 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,273 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $44,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

O stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.